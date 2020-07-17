UPDATE 2-Finland's Wartsila Q2 results better than feared, shares rise

* Q2 EBIT at 55 mln euros, down 51% y/y

By Tarmo Virki

July 17 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Wartsila reported on Friday a smaller-than-expected 51% drop in quarterly operating profit, with demand for its ship technology and power plants slumping because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Like-for-like operating profit for April-June fell to 55 million euros ($62.6 million), but still above the 44.6 million analysts had expected in a Refinitiv poll.

“The decline in demand was especially strong in the cruise industry, as travel bans and other mitigation measures have kept most passenger vessels idle for the past few months,” Chief Executive Jaakko Eskola said in a statement.

Wartsila’s order intake fell 27% from a year ago to 1.0 billion euros, while revenues held at last year’s level at 1.22 billion as the firm delivered orders placed before the pandemic.

Analysts had forecast revenues to fall to 976 million euros.

“Overall, the report was slightly positive in terms of numbers, but market uncertainty remains high,” Inderes analyst Erkki Vesola said in a note.

The company’s shares were up 4.5% in early trading.

Wartsila said it was clear that the effects of the pandemic on its 2020 financial performance would be material.

The company said it has focused on receivables collection, with cashflow from operating activities increasing to 293 million euros from 2 million negative a year before.

“The highlight of the quarter was clearly the strong development in cashflow. I’m pleased to see that our efforts to decrease credit risk by intensifying receivables collection has paid off,” CEO Eskola said. ($1=0.8786 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Alex Richardson)