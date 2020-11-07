Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Wash. Supreme Court says overtime exemption for dairy workers is unconstitutional

By Chinekwu Osakwe

1 Min Read

The Washington Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision has ruled that a state law exempting dairy workers from receiving mandatory overtime pay violated the state’s constitution.

The court on Thursday said the exemption went against the state constitution’s “promise of equality under the law,” and denies dairy workers their right to fair wages under the state constitution, in an opinion by Justice Barbara Madsen.

