Wash. Supreme Court says overtime exemption for dairy workers is unconstitutional

The Washington Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision has ruled that a state law exempting dairy workers from receiving mandatory overtime pay violated the state’s constitution.

The court on Thursday said the exemption went against the state constitution’s “promise of equality under the law,” and denies dairy workers their right to fair wages under the state constitution, in an opinion by Justice Barbara Madsen.

