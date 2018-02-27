Andeavor, Savage end Washington crude terminal project –Vancouver Energy

HOUSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Andeavor and privately held Savage Cos ended their effort to build a crude-by-rail-terminal at the Port of Vancouver, Washington, on Tuesday, Vancouver Energy, the joint venture set up by the companies to manage the project, said in a statement.

Vancouver Energy said it agreed to end its lease for space at the port a month early and was donating the March lease payment of $100,000 to charities in the Vancouver area. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Leslie Adler)