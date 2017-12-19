Derailed Amtrak train was traveling 80 mph in 30 mph zone: federal official

Dec 19 (Reuters) - An Amtrak passenger train that derailed in Washington state, killing at least three people, was traveling 80 miles (130 km) per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone, a federal safety official said late Monday.

A data recorder recovered from the train’s rear locomotive indicated the speed at which it went off the tracks, Bella Dinh-Zarr, spokeswoman with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, told a news conference. (Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; editing by John Stonestreet)