U.S. judge stops EnergySolutions' purchase of rival
#U.S. Legal News
June 21, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. judge stops EnergySolutions' purchase of rival

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.

The government had sued in November to stop the deal valued at $367 million as the Justice Department had argued that the two companies are each other's most significant competitor in 36 states and the District of Columbia. The waste is generated by hospitals, nuclear power generators and others.

A spokesman for EnergySolutions said he did not know whether the company would appeal. "We believe this acquisition was in the best interest of the long-term waste disposal needs for the nuclear industry, so we are disappointed with today’s decision," said David Lockwood, president and CEO of EnergySolutions.+

