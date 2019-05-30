Watches of Switzerland prices IPO at 270 pence per share

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest watch retailer Watches of Switzerland Group Ltd said on Thursday it has set the price for its listing at 270 pence per share, near the upper end of the range targeted at the launch of the deal.

Trading in the company, which sells brands such as Rolex, Richemont’s Cartier and Swatch Group’s Omega, is set to begin at 0700 GMT on the London stock exchange. The listing of 34 percent of the company is set to raise around 220 million pounds ($278 million), valuing the whole at 647 million pounds.