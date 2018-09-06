Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet to boost revenue by taking sales inhouse

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Swiss watch brand Audemars Piguet wants to totally control the distribution of its luxury watches, cutting out third-party multibrand retailers, within three to five years, its head told Reuters, adding the integration would boost sales.

“We’ll accelerate the consolidation process to arrive at a totally integrated retail network,” Chief Executive Francois-Henry Bennahmias said in reply to emailed questions. “That should happen within three to five years.” (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John revill)