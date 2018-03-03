FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 3, 2018 / 12:46 AM / 2 days ago

Water district waited too long to sue Northrop Grumman – 2nd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A water district on New York’s Long Island should not have waited until contaminated groundwater arrived in its wells in 2013 to file a $30 million property-damage lawsuit against Northrop Grumman, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the suit was untimely because the Bethpage Water District (BWD) had suffered an“actual injury” more than three years earlier, when it detected a plume of contaminated water coming toward it and decided the threat “was sufficiently significant to justify immediate or specific remediation.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I0VlJd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.