Water district waited too long to sue Northrop Grumman – 2nd Circuit

A water district on New York’s Long Island should not have waited until contaminated groundwater arrived in its wells in 2013 to file a $30 million property-damage lawsuit against Northrop Grumman, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the suit was untimely because the Bethpage Water District (BWD) had suffered an“actual injury” more than three years earlier, when it detected a plume of contaminated water coming toward it and decided the threat “was sufficiently significant to justify immediate or specific remediation.”

