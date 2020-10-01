Sidley exits mount as White & Case taps bankruptcy co-heads, Chicago litigation leader

White & Case has recruited three practice leaders from Sidley Austin, the latest in a string of recent leadership exits from key Sidley practice groups.

White & Case on Thursday announced it had added the global co-chairs of Sidley’s restructuring practice, partners Jessica Boelter and Bojan Guzina, as well as the deputy head of Sidley’s Chicago litigation group, Michael Andolina.

