July 27 (Reuters) - WCG Clinical Inc, a clinical trial solutions company backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, said on Tuesday it was aiming to raise up to $765 million in its U.S. initial public offering.

The IPO would value the company at $6.45 billion at the top end of its targeted price range. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)