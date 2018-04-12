La Niña to transition to neutral weather conditions in April-May -U.S. forecaster

April 12 (Reuters) - The La Niña weather pattern is likely to transition to ENSO-neutral conditions during the April-May period, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

There is a more than 50 percent chance of ENSO-neutral conditions prevailing through the northern hemisphere summer in 2018, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.

ENSO-neutral refers to those periods in which neither El Niño nor La Niña is present, according to CPC. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)