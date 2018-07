July 12 (Reuters) - Chances of the El Nino weather pattern emerging have increased to about 65 percent during fall, and about 70 percent during winter 2018-19, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

Neutral conditions are likely to prevail through the northern hemisphere summer 2018, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)