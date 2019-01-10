U.S. forecaster sees 65 pct chance of El Niño in spring

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The chances of El Niño forming and continuing through the northern hemisphere spring 2019 were at about 65 percent, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

“However, given the timing and that a weak event is favored, significant global impacts are not anticipated during the remainder of winter, even if conditions were to form,” the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) added in its monthly forecast. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)