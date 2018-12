Dec 13 (Reuters) - The chances of El Niño forming and continuing through the northern hemisphere winter 2018/19 were at 90 percent, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The expectation of the weather pattern continuing through spring next year stood at 60 percent, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) added in its monthly forecast. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)