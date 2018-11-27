Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Weak El Nino weather conditions likely to form by February, UN says

GENEVA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - There is a 75-80 percent chance of a weak El Nino weather pattern forming by February and slightly lower odds that it will continue through the northern hemisphere winter of 2018/19, the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday. The last El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacifc that typically occurs every few years, occurred from 2015/2016 and caused weather-related crop damage, fires and flash floods. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)

