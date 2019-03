March 14 (Reuters) - There was an about 80 percent chance of weak El Niño conditions continuing through the northern hemisphere spring 2019, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The expectation of the weather pattern continuing through summer stood at 60 percent, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) added in its monthly forecast. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)