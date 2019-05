May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. forecasters expect the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season beginning June 1 to be near-normal in the number and intensity of storms, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday.

The forecasters estimate between two and four major hurricanes packing winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178.6 kph) could develop during the 2019 season. (Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)