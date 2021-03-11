UPDATE 1-U.S. climate center sees 60% chance of shift from La Niña to neutral weather in spring

(Adds details)

March 11 (Reuters) - There is an about a 60% chance of a transition from La Niña to neutral conditions during the Northern Hemisphere spring, between April and June, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually low temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and is linked with floods and drought.

Overall, conditions suggest a “weak or decaying La Niña,” the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center said in its monthly forecast.

Neutral conditions are likely to prevail at least through the summer, the center added.

The center had pegged the chances of a transition to neutral conditions at 60% in February as well.