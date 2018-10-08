FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 8, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Michael strengthens into hurricane: NHC

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Michael strengthened into a hurricane and was expected to gain further strength, with heavy rainfall and strong winds spreading across western Cuba and risk of life-threatening storm surge for the northeastern Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Michael was located about 140 miles (220 kilometers) east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Michael was forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday and a hurricane watch was in effect from the Alabama-Florida border to the Suwannee River in Florida, the NHC added. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.