Hot Stocks
May 10, 2019 / 10:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Weatherford to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Weatherford International Plc said on Friday it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company said it will look to enter into two debtor-in-possession financing, including a revolving credit facility of up to $750 million provided by banks or other lenders, and a loan facility of up to $1 billion. (bit.ly/2VvvO5y)

Weatherford’s shares plunged 61% to 14 cents in extended trading on Friday. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below