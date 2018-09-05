Weatherford CEO expects 2018 EBITDA to nearly double

HOUSTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Weatherford International’s full-year earnings before expenses will nearly double from last year, Chief Executive Mark McCollum said on Wednesday, a shift he expects to position the oilfield services provider to begin generating free cash flow.

McCollum also said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating profitability excluding most expenses, will grow around the mid-teens percent in the third quarter compared with the prior quarter. (Reporting by Liz Hampton, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)