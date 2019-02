Feb 1 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Weatherford International Plc’s quarterly adjusted loss narrowed from a year earlier, driven by a fall in costs.

The company said on Friday adjusted loss narrowed to $140 million or 14 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $329 million or 33 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $1.4 billion from $1.5 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)