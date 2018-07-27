FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Oilfield services firm Weatherford's second-quarter loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services provider Weatherford International on Friday reported a bigger second-quarter loss compared with a year earlier, as it booked a more than $100 million expense mainly to write down some onshore rigs.

Net loss attributable to Weatherford widened to $264 million or 26 cents per share in the three months ended June 30, from $171 million or 17 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue climbed to $1.45 billion from $1.36 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
