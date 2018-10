Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services provider Weatherford International reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Monday, helped by higher margins and more projects in Argentina and Mexico.

Net loss attributable to Weatherford came in at $199 million, or 20 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $256 million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell slightly to $1.44 billion from $1.46 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)