Court tosses Utah bank's lawsuit over Colorado usury laws

A federal judge in Denver has tossed a closely watched lawsuit by Utah’s WebBank seeking to block Colorado from enforcing the state’s usury laws against a Chicago company that bought WebBank’s loans.

WebBank had asked the court to halt an enforcement action by Colorado against Chicago-based Avant Inc, but U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer ruled that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent and principles of federalism, federal courts are barred from interfering with state enforcement actions. In a decision published on Tuesday, he dismissed WebBank’s lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pvcQd4