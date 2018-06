June 21 (Reuters) - Internet services company Web.com Group Inc said on Thursday an affiliate of private equity firm Siris Capital will buy the company for about $2 billion in cash.

Shareholders of Web.com will receive $25 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 8 percent to the stock’s Wednesday closing price. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)