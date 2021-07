FILE PHOTO: A Weber grill stands on a porch in Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Corrects to say valuation of about $5 billion, not $8 billion, in headline, paragraph 1)

(Reuters) -Outdoor grills maker Weber Inc said on Tuesday it expects to raise nearly $797 million through an initial public offering in the United States, targeting a valuation of about $5 billion.