22 days ago
KKR to pay $66.50 per share for WebMD -source
July 24, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 22 days ago

KKR to pay $66.50 per share for WebMD -source

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Private equity company KKR & Co LLP will announce on Monday that it has agreed to pay $66.50 per share in cash to acquire U.S. online health publisher WebMD Health Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that KKR was nearing a deal to acquire WebMD, whose shares closed on Friday at $55.19, giving it a market capitalization of $2.1 billion.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official deal announcement. WebMD and KKR did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York. Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Jane Merriman)

