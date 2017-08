July 24 (Reuters) - Online health publisher WebMD Health Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by private equity firm KKR & Co in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion.

KKR will pay $66.50 per share, a premium of 20.5 percent to WebMD's Friday closing.

Reuters reported on Sunday that KKR was nearing a deal to buy WebMD. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)