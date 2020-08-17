WeChat parent company Tencent taps Paul Weiss partner to lobby U.S.

Amid continuing scrutiny of its data privacy practices, Tencent Holdings, the parent company of popular Chinese messaging app WeChat, has turned to one of its longtime law firms for its first-ever U.S. lobbying hire.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner Roberto Gonzalez will lobby for Tencent on consumer, media and trade issues, according to a federal disclosure form filed this month and first reported Monday by Politico. Tencent is the first new federal lobbying client for Paul Weiss since 2018, when the firm was hired by former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, lobbying records show. Before that Paul Weiss hadn’t filed a new registration since 2002.

