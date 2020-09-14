Week kicks off with $60B Sunday, keeping deal teams busy at Latham, Davis Polk and more

The week in M&A got started early, with Sunday announcements of acquisitions by chipmaker Nvidia and biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences valued at a combined $61 billion.

NVIDIA/ARM

Latham & Watkins and Morrison & Foerster landed the lead legal roles in Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of SoftBank’s Arm Limited. Latham is advising Nvidia, while Morrison & Foerster represents long-time client SoftBank, the firms said Sunday.

