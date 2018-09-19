FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 19, 2018 / 3:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

China will boost effective investment but not rely on it to spur growth - Premier Li

1 Min Read

TIANJIN, China Sept 19 (Reuters) - China will boost effective investment but will not rely on investment to spur economic growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

China will stabilise infrastructure investment, boost household incomes to support consumption and continue to cut import tariffs on some goods, Li said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

China must resolutely protect intellectual property and will crack down on violations of domestic and foreign IP, Li said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.