China will boost effective investment but not rely on it to spur growth - Premier Li

TIANJIN, China Sept 19 (Reuters) - China will boost effective investment but will not rely on investment to spur economic growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

China will stabilise infrastructure investment, boost household incomes to support consumption and continue to cut import tariffs on some goods, Li said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

China must resolutely protect intellectual property and will crack down on violations of domestic and foreign IP, Li said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)