China to push forward opening up of financial, manufacturing sectors - Premier Li

DALIAN, China, July 2 (Reuters) - China will ease ownership limits for foreign investors in its financial sector in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled, and push forward opening up of its manufacturing sector including the auto industry, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.

The Chinese government will further ease ownership limits in more sectors while reducing its negative investment list for foreigners, Li said at the World Economic Forum in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian.

China will also actively promote imports of goods and services, he said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo Editing by Jacqueline Wong)