World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore in May - WEF president in email

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) will be held in Singapore instead of Switzerland next year as the COVID-19 pandemic would make it difficult to ensure the health and safety of participants in Europe, WEF president Borge Brende said in an email on Monday.

“The Managing Board took a very important decision today to move the Special Annual Meeting 2021 to Singapore (13-16 May),” Brende said in the email obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Toby Chopra)