IN BRIEF: 11th Circ upholds $40 mln fine for repeat weight-loss-drug marketers

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a civil contempt finding and $40 million in sanctions against Natural Urological Group d/b/a Warner Laboratories, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, and two officers for violating an injunction against marketing any weight- and fat-loss products without “competent and reliable scientific evidence” to support their claims.

According to the opinion, a federal judge in Atlanta had ruled for the Federal Trade Commission in 2008 and “the ink had hardly dried” on the resulting injunction when the defendants began marketing four other products – Lipodrene, Fastin, Benzedrine and Stimerex-ES.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kpUF9p