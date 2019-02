Feb 26 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc said on Tuesday it would add fewer members in 2019, due to a softer-than-expected winter recruitment season.

Weight Watchers said talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who has an 8 percent stake, will play a central role in its upcoming TV and digital marketing campaign for Spring. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)