April 21 (Reuters) - Food service equipment manufacturer Middleby Corp said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival Welbilt Inc for about $2.9 billion.

Under the deal, Welbilt shareholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middleby common stock for each share they own in the company.