Welch's must face labeling lawsuit linking its grape juice to heart disease

A U.S. judge said Welch Foods Inc must face a portion of a lawsuit alleging it misled consumers into thinking its grape juice supports heart health when it actually raises the risk of heart disease.

Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of the San Francisco federal court said late Monday that Curtis Hanson may pursue breach of express and warranty claims in the proposed class action over Welch’s 100% Grape Juice, 100% Juice Red Sangria and 100% Black Cherry Concord Grape Juice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZLcf8G