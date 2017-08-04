FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer WellCare's revenue rises 19.8 pct
August 4, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 15 hours

Health insurer WellCare's revenue rises 19.8 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc reported a 19.8 percent increase in quarterly revenue, driven by higher enrolments in its Medicare and Medicaid businesses.

WellCare, which focuses on government-backed Medicare and Medicaid plans, said revenue rose to $4.31 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.6 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $74.1 million, or $1.65 per share, from $90.8 million, or $2.04 per share. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

