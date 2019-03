March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Centene Corp will buy smaller rival WellCare Health Plans Inc for $15.27 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

The companies said on Wednesday the deal, including debt, was valued at $17.3 billion. The offer of $305.39 per share represents a premium of about 32 percent to WellCare’s closing price on Tuesday.

Reuters on Tuesday reported the companies were in advanced talks over a merger.