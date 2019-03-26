U.S. health insurer Centene in talks to buy WellCare -sources

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Centene Corp is in advanced talks to buy smaller rival WellCare Health Plans Inc, according to two people familiar with the matter.

If negotiations are successful a deal could come as soon as early April, the people said. Terms of the deal could not be learned immediately, but WellCare’s market capitalization was around $11.6 billion at Tuesday’s close.

The talks were first reported by Bloomberg, and WellCare’s shares rose 11 percent in after the bell trading. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis, writing by Michael Erman; Editing by Tom Brown)