New York pension fund seeks more pay disclosure from Wells Fargo

Dec 7 (Reuters) - New York State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is asking Wells Fargo & Co to disclose more information about employee incentive pay, an issue that was at the heart of a scandal that has roiled the third-largest U.S. lender for more than a year.

DiNapoli oversees the New York State Common Retirement Fund, the third largest U.S. state pension fund with more than $200 billion in assets, and a top 50 Wells Fargo shareholder with nearly 14 million shares.