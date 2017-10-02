FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo rehires workers wrongly fired in phony accounts scandal
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 3:27 PM / in 18 days

Wells Fargo rehires workers wrongly fired in phony accounts scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tim Sloan, the chief executive officer of Wells Fargo & Co, apologized for a phony accounts scandal and said the bank has hired back more than 1,000 workers wrongly fired or who left due to the wrongdoing, according to prepared Congressional testimony.

“We expected to find more shortcomings ... and we did,” Sloan said in prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee obtained by Reuters. The hearing is set for Tuesday.

Sloan said the bank found abuses in an auto insurance product and that more customers were affected by the phony accounts scandal than originally thought.

Sloan said more than 1,780 bank employees who were wrongly fired or left the bank have been rehired since the scandal broke. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
