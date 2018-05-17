FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Wells Fargo employees altered business customers' information -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Some employees in a Wells Fargo & Co unit that handles business banking improperly changed information on documents related to corporate customers, the Wall street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The employees in Wells Fargo's so-called wholesale unit, which is separate from its retail bank, added or altered information without customers' knowledge, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2GrYFvd)

The information added varied from social security numbers to addresses to dates of birth for people associated with business-banking clients, the WSJ reported.

Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

