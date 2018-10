Oct 16 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it has applied for an investment firm license in France, as part of its Brexit strategy.

Subject to regulatory approval, the San Francisco-based bank will offer a range of capital markets and investment banking services to its European and international customers.

Further announcements on its Brexit strategy are expected to be made in the near future. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)