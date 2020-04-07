Westlaw News
April 7, 2020 / 9:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wells Fargo must face lawsuit claiming it aided Equitybuild Ponzi scheme

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday said Wells Fargo & Co must face a lawsuit claiming it helped a father-and-son investment company known as Equitybuild perpetrate a $135 million Ponzi scheme.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, California declined to dismiss claims in the proposed class action that Wells Fargo aided and abetted fraud and a breach of fiduciary duty. He dismissed a negligence claim, without prejudice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x9PlNK

