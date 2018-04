NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the No. 3 U.S. lender by assets, has no plans to stop doing business with gunmakers in light of plans outlined by rival banks, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said on Friday.

The San Francisco-based lender wants Congress to create a legislative solution for dealing with gunmakers and is “not currently setting policy in our extension of credit,” he said during a call with reporters. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)