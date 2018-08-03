FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
August 3, 2018 / 8:41 PM / in 2 hours

Wells Fargo faces probes over low-income housing tax credits -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Multiple U.S. agencies are probing Wells Fargo & Co’s use of low-income housing tax credits, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The inquiries focus on how Wells Fargo purchased or negotiated the purchase of those credits in connection with its financing of low-income housing developments, according to its 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Wells Fargo did not disclose the agencies conducting the probes. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.