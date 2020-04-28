Westlaw News
April 28, 2020 / 6:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Florida city cannot revive Wells Fargo discriminatory lending lawsuit

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court said Miami Gardens, Florida cannot revive a lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo & Co of discriminatory lending, rejecting the city’s claim that it was deprived a fair chance to gather evidence against the fourth-largest U.S. bank.

In an 8-2 decision on Monday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta declined to review en banc a July 2019 ruling by a three-judge panel that Miami Gardens lacked standing because it offered no evidence it was injured by Wells Fargo’s practices.

