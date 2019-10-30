Wells Fargo loses pretrial challenge to USAA patents on mobile check deposits

A federal judge in Marshall, Texas has denied Wells Fargo’s motion for summary judgment in a patent-infringement lawsuit filed by United Services Automobile Association over two patents related to mobile-check deposits, clearing the way for a jury trial scheduled to begin on Nov. 4.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Friday rejected Wells Fargo’s claim that the patents were invalid because they covered only the “abstract idea of taking a picture” by having a computer perform the steps that humans routinely take to compose a good photograph, such as checking the lighting and making sure that nothing important gets left out.

